Primary pupils show off their maths skills in national competition win

Brown Clee CE Primary School pupils win first place in a nationwide times tables competition

Teaching staff and pupils at Brown Clee C.E. Primary School, Ditton Priors, have announced their victory in the nationwide times tables competition run by learning platform Times Tables Rock Stars.

England Rocks 2021 was held virtually on the platform's website between November 8 and November 11, as a way for pupils to get involved with Maths Week England.

The competition was strong – with more than 4,000 schools and 30,000 classes around the country joining in – and 250 million correct answers given collectively by 398,365 pupils.

Sue Relph, Headteacher of Brown Clee CE Primary School, said: “This competition is great as it encourages determination, team spirit and is a great motivator, and at the same time it improves pupils' times tables skills which massively helps with their maths learning.

"So at the same time as having fun, they make progress with maths skills. We have also participated to show children what they can achieve if they really put their minds to it and try – it doesn’t matter how small you are, you can still aim high."

Brown Clee C.E. Primary School had "astonishing" statistics too, as their top class scored 7,346 on average and top 20,751 points.

The school has also placed in the top three in the competition consecutively for the last three years.

Bruno Reddy, creator of TT Rock Stars said: “The pupils excelled themselves throughout England Rocks. Not only did they engage in some friendly competition but there was also some clear improvements in their recall and speed as time went on.