Shropshire training contract fraudsters made to repay another £140,000 of ill-gotten gains a decade after conviction

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which fights complex financial crime, has secured increased confiscation orders against Silinder Singh Sidhu and Paul Kent.

The SFO secured convictions against the pair in 2010 for corruptly awarding contracts worth over £1.3 million to local training providers.

They received almost half a million pounds in corrupt payments and financially benefited between them to the tune of over £467,000.

The fraudsters used this money to fund lavish lifestyles, buying expensive cars, watches and taking luxurious holidays at the taxpayers’ expense.

Silinder Singh-Sidhu attempts to cover his face as he arrives at Birmingham Crown Court in 2010

But the SFO has now identified an additional £140,000 of assets that the fraudsters have both been ordered to hand over to repay their ill-gotten gains.

The men conducted their fraud through positions they held with the Shropshire Learning Skills Council (SLSC), established by Parliament in April 2001 to improve the skills of young people and adults not in university education by planning and funding high quality education and training.

Kent began his fraud in 2003 after securing a position on the SLSC with a fraudulent CV, recruiting Sidhu to his fraud a year later.

As a director of SLSC, Kent would solicit bribes for the award of contracts.

Paul Kent arriving at Birmingham Crown Court in 2010

Sidhu, once an employee of SLSC, later became a services provider through his company SLK Marketing Ltd.

In this capacity, he received over £266,000 from the SLSC and paid Kent just over £80,000 in corrupt payments.

In April 2010, Kent admitted to 11 counts of receiving corrupt payments and to gaining a monetary advantage by deception.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years and paid £3,240 in confiscation.

Sidhu pleaded guilty in May 2010 to two counts of corruption.

He was found guilty of two further counts of corruption after a two-week trial later that month and received a three-year jail sentence and paid more than £31,500 in confiscation.

An SFO review into the proceeds of their crimes has since identified substantial additional assets to be recovered from Sidhu and Kent.

The SFO has secured more than £111,000 from Kent and over £27,000 from Sidhu.

Sidhu has fully paid the increased available amount of his confiscation order.

Lisa Osofsky, director of the SFO, said: “These men defrauded the UK taxpayer and undermined the integrity of a programme designed to improve the life prospects of young people and adults from across Shropshire.

“We do not allow such criminals to enjoy the benefits of their crimes, and are pleased to have recovered their assets for the public purse.”

Both confiscation orders were fully paid by the fraudsters.