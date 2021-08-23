New classrooms at Shrewsbury school won’t be ready by start of term

Meole Brace School in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Street View

Five new classes at Meole Brace School had been set to open in two weeks’ time, but the school has now said that due to “unforeseen issues” they will not be ready.

Instead three temporary buildings will be sited in the school grounds to be used for teaching until the Christmas holidays, after which it is hoped the new block will be ready.

The school has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to be urgently granted for the Portakabin structures.

A design and access statement submitted by Portakabin Ltd on behalf of the school says the site is “typical of a 1960s comprehensive whose two storey buildings are now considered largely outdated”.

It continues: “The proposed development site lies to the front of the site adjacent to the sports hall and all weather pitches.

“There are no immediate neighbours which will be affected by the temporary Portakabin Ltd buildings.”

The five new classrooms were granted planning permission in October last year in an effort to meet an increase in demand for secondary school places in Shrewsbury.

The statement says: “Due to unforeseen issues these works are delayed resulting in the immediate need to install three temporary classrooms for the new academic year in September 2021.

“It’s expected that the temporary buildings will be required for 16 weeks however permission is sought until 31 December to allow for any further delays.

“This scheme is temporary only and will be removed from site with little impact following complete of the permanent scheme or 31 December 2021, whichever is soonest.”

The three temporary buildings, which will be pre-fabricated in York and transported to the site, will be laid out as open plan general classrooms.

The statement concludes: “The Portakabin Limited Titan buildings has been chosen as a result of the flexible solution it provides.

“They can be installed quickly, enabling Meole Brace School to begin using the specifically fitted out building much more quickly than a traditional build.

“They can also be easily removed from site with little impact when the temporary accommodation is not required in the future.”