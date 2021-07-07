Prehistoric visitors are roaring success in Shropshire school workshops

Pupils at at Lower Heath CE Primary School recently had the chance to take part in a dinosaur themed interactive workshop

Pupils at Lower Heath CE Primary School, near Prees, were excited to welcome Teach Rex.

The company delivers engaging workshops in schools with the aim of developing creative writing, ICT, PSHE, drama and science skills.

Staff said it was an 'amazing cross-curricular experience' for all children across the school and was 'great fun'.

The pupils were hooked into the event from the beginning of the week, when they discovered dinosaur eggs in each of the classrooms.

As the week progressed, the eggs hatched and two huge dinosaurs came to spend the day with the pupils.

Franky Petherbridge-Smyth with the dinosaur

There were some baby dinosaurs brought along for the younger children to meet.

Charlotte Williams, assistant headteacher at Lower Heath CE Primary School, said it was a great chance for pupils to further their knowledge about the history of dinosaurs.

She said the groups were inspired to complete some 'superb' pieces of writing, supported by their drama and vocabulary work, as well as some 'stunning artwork'.

Miss Williams added: “It was fantastic to see each class across the school being able to take part in the interactive learning experience and I think the staff were just as excited as the children about the prospect of meeting dinosaurs.

"Joe and Sam from Teach Rex brought along Jam the T-Rex and a selection of baby dinosaurs for the immersive workshops.