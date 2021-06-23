POLL: Should schoolchildren sing patriotic new anthem?

One Britain One Nation Day has been launched so that children can learn about 'our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect"'

On Friday at 10am, as part of a Government-backed campaign, youngsters will sing an anthem penned by children from Bradford, which features the lyrics: "We are Britain and we have one dream - to unite all people in one great team."

One Britain One Nation Day - the idea of former policeman Kash Singh - has been launched so that children can learn about "our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect", according to the Department for Education.

The idea of the patriotic song being sung in classrooms has been met with a mixed response.

Boris Johnson and Cabinet ministers including South Staffordshire MP and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson have given it their backing.