iPads donated to Shropshire school to enable virtual learning

Tibberton Primary School pupils delighted to receive new class iPads

Teachers and parents at Tibberton CE Primary School, near Newport, set about raising funds for the new devices earlier this term and thanks to the support of local businesses and others in the community they have reached their goal ahead of schedule.

It means from September each child in class will have access to their own iPad and associated digital resources to support whole-class learning during lessons.

The first batch of iPads has already arrived in school and it is hoped the remaining devices will be in place by the start of the next school year.

Access to the new technology will also coincide with the opening of the school’s new Outdoor Innovation Classroom (OIC) which is currently being built on site at the school with support from Newport-based business Flarewell.

The classroom is set to provide children with a modern learning environment, which will enable them to develop a range of technological, environmental and innovation skills.

Louise Glews from Tibberton Parent Teacher Association (PTA), which has been leading the recent tech project, said: “Raising funds for 36 iPads has been an extremely ambitious project for such a small village school but we have been absolutely bowled over by the support and generosity we have received from local businesses, individuals and friends of the school.

“Without their support we certainly wouldn’t be anywhere near our target so on behalf of the PTA, the school, and of course pupils, we would like to say a huge thank you.”

The PTA kick-started the project with funding for 15 new ipads. Since then the school has received donations from several Shropshire businesses including Proactive Personnel, Abacus Associates, Reach Telecom, Be Bold Media, Barker Healey Estate Agents, Shropshire Homes, Fisheye Media, Aviramp and Ling Homes. Nova Raiders cycling club has also contributed funds to the project.

Sarah North, head of the school, added: “Technology is the future for our children and it is absolutely phenomenal that every child in class will have digital resources at their fingertips. We are very grateful for everyone’s efforts in this project and we know the children will enjoy using them.

“They will be a fantastic resource to support learning for all children on a day-to-day basis especially in the new OIC building which is set to have a real focus on technology, innovation and sustainability.”