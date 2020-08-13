Menu

A-level results day 2020: Shropshire students receive results - LIVE

By Harry Leather | Education | Published:

Follow the latest as students across Shropshire and Mid Wales receive their A-level results in the midst of a pandemic.

Students celebrate their results at Shrewsbury College

Thousands of pupils’ results have been downgraded after this year’s summer exams were cancelled because of Covid-19 despite record-high results.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded an A grade or higher has risen to an all-time high, with 27.9 per cent securing the top grades this year, figures for England, Wales and Northern Ireland show.

But exam boards downgraded nearly two in five (39.1 per cent) pupils’ grades in England, according to data from Ofqual – which amounts to around 280,000 entries being adjusted down after moderation.

We're bringing you the latest as students receive their results across the region.

Follow our live blog here:

