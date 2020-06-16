Virtual tours launched at Shropshire college ahead of September

The doors at Ellesmere College may be closed to visitors and prospective parents for now but it’s still business as usual for staff as a new school year looms with parents and students keen to view the facilities.

Demand for places at the college remains exceptionally high and going virtual is proving to be the ideal option for ‘visitors’ and staff to get together safely, the college said.

Stephen Mullock, of Ellesmere College, said: “We have opened up virtual meetings alongside our virtual tours to allow parents and students one-to-one meetings with the admissions team, and other staff as necessary.

“We are living through unprecedented times and we must ensure the college remains Covid-19 secure for all, but it’s also necessary to ‘meet’ with those students wishing to join us and those who are preparing to join us in September and their parents.

“The virtual tours and meetings will help to answer questions, showcase our amazing school and what Ellesmere College has to offer – from buildings to classrooms, sporting facilities and where they will be living if boarding. It also provides the opportunity to speak with specialist teaching staff.

“Virtual visits provide a flexible alternative from wherever you are in the world, providing a first-hand working knowledge of the college. Meetings can be arranged with all our key staff.

“It’s vitally important that future students and their families have all the information they need for when they begin the new school year with us in September, and virtual meetings are the only way of achieving this safely in the current circumstances.

"The current pandemic has had a huge impact on educational establishments but we are preparing for the future and ensuring everything is in place to help students realise their educational ambitions at Ellesmere College.”

Parents can book a date and time for their virtual meeting by visiting ellesmere.com/the-schools/all/admissions