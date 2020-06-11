Classmates in self-isolation as Shropshire school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

The student, who attends Belvidere School in Shrewsbury, is currently self-isolating along with children from the same class.

Shropshire Council says the school remains open for children of key workers and those who are vulnerable, and still plans to welcome back year 10 pupils next week.

A joint statement from the school and council says: "We can confirm there is a positive case of Covid-19 within Belvidere Secondary School.

"A pupil has tested positive and is currently self-isolating – along with children from the same class – in line with Public Health England guidance.

"The school have taken advice from Public Health England, the Department for Education and Shropshire Council and followed all the necessary steps to prevent spread within the school.

"The school continue to adhere to social distancing regulations and all of the other published guidance; this includes identifying and isolating close contacts and full and thorough cleaning.

Belvidere School. Pic: Google Street View

"As a result the school remains open for children of key workers and those who are vulnerable.

"The school are also still in a position to welcome back year 10 students week beginning June 15.

"Protecting the health of our population remains a priority and at this time we would also like to remind everyone to follow social distancing advice to reduce their social interaction with other people."

People are being reminded that good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus, including washing your hands more regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.