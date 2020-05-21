Telford schools preparing for a phased reopening, starting with lower year groups

Telford & Wrekin Council is supporting schools with information, including new risk assessments to ensure they can start to reopen safely based on their own circumstances, as well as liaising with teaching unions on the best way forward.

The authority has also pledged to fund and provide each educational establishment, including academies, with an initial allocation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

As directed by government, schools will initially prioritise reopening for specific years groups.

Priority will be given to nursery, reception, Year 1 and Year 6 and the government requires schools to admit the younger age groups first – nursery, reception and Year 1.

It is also asking secondary schools, sixth form and further education colleges to begin some face-to-face support with Year 10 and 12 pupils and further guidance is awaited in relation to this.

Schools and childcare providers are also being asked to continue to offer places to vulnerable children and children of key workers, as they have since March 23 when lockdown began.

It is likely that if a school decides it can reopen, it will start by admitting small groups at a time with specific details varying from school to school.

Practical considerations such as catering and transport will also vary depending on each school’s circumstances. In addition, if a school has a number of staff self-isolating because they fall into a vulnerable group, this may limit a school’s capacity to reopen.

Head teachers have been communicating with parents about their plans and will want to know their intentions for their children’s attendance if they are in the priority year groups specified by the government.

No school can make any decision until the government confirms its five key criteria for reopening it has set can be met.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The reopening of schools is a vital step forward for everyone – particularly the children of the borough.

“However this must be done in a way that is as safe as possible for pupils, their families and school staff. We are working with our schools to help ensure this happens as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Our commitment to provide every school with the initial PPE needed to open beforehand underlines how we want to ensure they are able to do so as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Ultimately, when they reopen will be a decision made by each school, based on their circumstances and assessment of their risk.

“It wouldn’t be right for us to impose a date on schools to reopen. Each school is different and best placed to make that decision themselves.

“What’s important is that we support them fully to do so, when they tell us they are ready to.

“We should remember that virtually every school in the borough has remained open throughout the pandemic for children of key workers and vulnerable learners and we are very grateful for their support throughout this crisis.”