£175 million funding boost for Shropshire and West Midlands schools

The cash boost is part of a Government pledge to increase education spending in England by £14 billion over three years, a move the Prime Minister says will give all youngsters the same chance to succeed.

Figures released today show that schools in the West Midlands, including Shropshire, will receive an extra £175m from April – an increase of 3.6 per cent per pupil – taking total funding in the region for 2020-21 to £3.97bn.

The bulk of the funding will be focused on schools in deprived areas.

Announcing the cash, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Our schools do a brilliant job and I want parents and teachers to know that we’ve listened to them and are investing in our children’s futures.

"That’s why this Government has announced the biggest funding boost for schools in a decade which will give every school more money for every child – with the biggest increases going to the schools that need it most."

The South Staffordshire MP recently embarked on a fact-finding mission, visiting schools in Walsall and Solihull to see the pressures faced by staff and leaders.

He said today: "I want them and parents to be safe in the knowledge that all children can get the top-quality education they deserve in classrooms across the country.

"Our continuing investment in education, coupled with a bold reform agenda and the work of Ofsted will supercharge the ongoing rise in school standards.”

The funding boost means that every secondary school will attract a minimum of £5,000 per pupil next year, with every primary school bringing in a minimum of £4,000 from 2021-22.

Equalising education opportunities was one of Mr Johnson's first pledges when he became PM.

He said: “This investment will give schools, teachers and parents the certainty to plan, helping further improve standards and ensure our children and young people get a truly world-class education.”

Labour says the new funding will not cover previous Tory the cuts to school budgets.