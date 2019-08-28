Two new schools set to open in Shrewsbury by 2022

One primary school, which could be extended to an all-through primary and secondary school and one special educational needs and disability (SEND) school will be built on land at Bowbrook.

Shropshire Council said it hoped to have both schools up and running in time to have pupils start in September 2022.

The plans are set to go before Shropshire Council cabinet on September 4 to get the land signed off as part of a Section 106 agreement with developers who are building houses on land surrounding the site earmarked for the two schools.

Phil Wilson, business support manager for learning skills at the council, said it would prove to be a major development.

He said: “We are excited – it is good news for Shropshire. The land has been given to the council by developers who are building homes all around the site in the west of Shrewsbury.

“It is planned that we will build two schools to go on the site.

“One will be a primary school at the moment, but it could be turned into an all-through school which would house primary and secondary children depending on how our investigations and planning turn out.

“It is to meet the ever-growing demand for school places in that area of Shrewsbury.

“Over the last three or four years there has been a lot of housing development in Shrewsbury and we have been filling up the final places in the primary schools across the town.

“Now, in the west of Shrewsbury we need another school and this is it.”

Research

Mr Wilson said the other school on the site would be a SEND school which would be in addition to special educational needs provision in the county.

Councillor Ed Potter, cabinet member for education, said: “It is clear from detailed research that the number of pupils both in Shropshire and nationally that have SEND requirements is rising steadily and this would be a great chance to build a school catering for those pupils which would complement provision already in place in the county.

“It would have 120 places and be funded by the Department of Education.

“Plans are already well under way for that and we have made it through the first round of government approval and are currently looking for a provider to take on the running of the school.”

Mr Wilson added that cabinet on September 4 will be asked to sign off the scheme before it goes to full council on September 19.

This will enable the serving of a land notice to the landowner and commencement of discussion of a 999-year lease for the plot.

He added: “We have everything in place we just need to tick the boxes legally and we are hopeful we could be up and running on both sites by September 2022.”

Councillor Potter added: “This is exciting times for Shrewsbury and Shropshire. This is two brand new state-of-the-art schools for our children.

“For every 200 homes that are built in the county, a new classroom is needed and this will help solve the need in west Shrewsbury.”