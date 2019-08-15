A-levels: Shropshire students receive results

Teenagers who sat subjects at further education centres and schools are set to find out where they will take up university places.

Telford College said it was celebrating its best ever set of A-level results, with 100 per cent success rates across a host of subject areas including further maths, English language, literature, geography, economics, fine art, photography, biology and sociology.

The college’s overall pass rate is up by six per cent on last year, and overall achievement rates were ahead of national average figures.

It said overall achievement rates across the entire college was up by eight per cent.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “These are fantastic results, which reflect the well-established academic provision we have built at the college.

Telford College students Sophia Hall 18, Sophie Duigenan, 18, and Rebecca McGowan,18

“Education has to adapt to young people’s modern-day lifestyles, and that is exactly what we are doing with our 7th Form. We are delighted to see that this year’s A level results reflect the positive changes we have made.

“It is particularly pleasing to see we have recorded our best results for maths A-levels in years, against a national climate where achievement rates have fallen dramatically.”

Advertising

Rebecca McGowan, 18, from Admaston, who has studied A-level biology, chemistry and English, and hopes to go to Liverpool University to study anatomy and human biology

Sophie Duigenan, 18, also from Admaston, who has studied economics, maths and further maths, and is hoping to read maths at the University of Birmingham.

Students at Concord College in Acton Burnell near Shrewsbury were today celebrating after the college achieved its 'best ever A-level results'.

Concord College students Christopher Wee, Larissa Lim, Doraleen Chu, E Shuen Wong, Alisar Tabet, Sujay Nataraja, Micael Losavio, Anastasiia Rudkovska.

Advertising

They achieved a record 97 per cent of A* to B grades and 100 per cent A* to C grades the first time ever.

A total of 120 out of 170 students gained three or more A grades.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “It is hard to find the words to describe the magnificent academic achievements of Concord’s leavers of 2019.

“In a year when all the talk has been that A-levels are becoming harder, for 84 per cent of all grades achieved at Concord to be A* or A grade is quite phenomenal.

“I am delighted that 97 per cent of grades were B grade and above and humbled that no student achieved less than a C grade in any subject.

See also:

“Concordians are not geniuses: students’ hard work, talent and determination have been rewarded. Congratulations to them all.”

Shrewsbury School described their A-levels results as 'enormously successful', with their students 'now poised to take up a raft of prestigious university places'.

Three quarters of their papers were graded at A* to B.

Nine of their pupils achieved all A* grades and a total of 37 pupils obtained all A or A* grades.

"High attainment was demonstrated across the whole breadth of Shrewsbury’s diverse Sixth Form curriculum, with notable successes in the creative world of Theatre Studies and the technical and complex subject of Economics - in both of which over half the cohort was awarded either an A or an A*," said the school.

"The English Faculty celebrates ongoing success with over 90 per cent of candidates awarded one of the top three grades for the third consecutive year.

"And Salopians studying Biology have done the school’s most famous alumnus, Charles Darwin, proud with 26 achieving a distinction in the challenging and demanding Cambridge Pre-U qualification."

Haberdasher's Adams Grammar School in Newport had a 99.8 per cent pass rate across their A-levels, with 75 per cent of results grades A* to B.

Adams Grammar students Tiondre Brown, left, and Morgan Phelps, right, celebrate securing their places at Imperial College, London having each achieved two A*s and one A

Headmaster Gary Hickey said: “We have seen some fantastic results once again - 45 pupils have achieved an A* or A grade in every subject, 13 pupils have successfully managed a clean sweep of A* grades in all three of their A-levels and two have achieved four straight A* grades; a wonderful achievement.

"In fact, this year’s A-level cohort has achieved an incredible 232 A*/A grades in total.

“Huge congratulations to our eight Oxbridge applicants with offers for 2019 entry who have achieved the grades they needed and to the ten students wishing to study medicine and veterinary studies who have also been successful in securing the necessary grades.

“Today’s results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the pupils and their teachers and I am incredibly proud of everyone. It has been a real privilege to see their hard work come to fruition and I wish all of our pupils the very best for the future.”

Wrekin College students, pictured from left to right, Oliver Davies, Róisín Gambroudes, Tess Sanders and Atahan Camlibel

Wrekin College headteacher Tim Firth said he was delighted with their results, with more students achieving A* to A and A* to B grades than last year.

“It’s so good to see all the hard work pay off for our A-level students this year. Not only for those who have achieved the top A* grades, but also for those who have worked extremely hard over the last two years and have out performed their predicted results," Mr Firth said.

“We wish all our students the best of luck with whatever they choose to do, whether that is going to university or choosing another path."

Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch today described their students' results as 'exceptional', with a 100 per cent pass rate across the 20 subjects taken.

Head of sixth form at the school, Michelle Jones, said the results were 'a testament' to the hard work of students and staff.

"I wish them all a happy and successful future as they begin their next exciting chapter," she said.

Headteacher David O'Toole added: "I want to pass on my congratulations to all the students and staff.

"The determination to succeed has paid off and now allows the students to take on their next exciting challenge."

The Marches School in Oswestry is also celebrating, with 16 per cent of students attaining three A to A* grades and 50 per cent achieving A* to B.

Claire Boyes, head of sixth form, said: “I am so proud of all the students have achieved. I know they now have access to bright, successful futures and a wealth of exciting opportunities to look forward to."

Headteacher at the school, Alison Pearson, added: “The results are testament to the support from our specialist staff and the determination from our students.

"We wish all of our students every future success and am pleased that we have been able to support them on that journey."

Market Drayton's The Grove School has described their results as 'fantastic', with a 100 per cent pass rate across all 16 subjects.

Headteacher Sonia Taylor said she was 'extremely proud' of the students' achievements.

"The Grove sixth form has a great team of specialist staff to support students through their studies," she said.

"I wish every student a happy and successful future”.

Andy Rayner, head of sixth form at The Grove School, added: “The students have worked so hard and that is evident in the results they have achieved."

Bishop Heber High School in Malpas, meanwhile, said 60 per cent of its students had achieved A* to B, while 29 per cent got A* to A grades.

At Shrewsbury College some of the 750 students who sat the exams made use of the online service to check their results, however, many visited the sites in London Road and at English Bridge.

Shrewsbury College principal James Staniforth said: "This was the first year where all students in all subjects studied the new, harder, reformed A-levels.

"Even so, our students have achieved excellent results and therefore will be progressing to Oxbridge, Russell Group Universities, specialist courses for music, drama, dance and art.

"This is the result of their hard work and commitment as well as the excellent teaching and pastoral support for which the college is renowned."

Ishara Aluthgedara, 18, who is hoping to study cardiac physiology at Southampton University said: "I worked hard, and I feel as if it has totally paid off. My tutor really helped me, particularly as I worked out the best academic path for me."