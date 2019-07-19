All hands on deck for plastic battle at Telford school

John Randall Primary School pupils have written letters to their MPs, headteacher and parents urging for more to be done to reduce plastic waste on a local level.

As a result, the school, in Queen Street, Madeley, has installed a number of new recycling bins around its premises for pupils to recycle pens, glue sticks, rulers, crisp packets and a number of items usually thrown away after securing a deal with waste management company TerraCycle.

After writing letters to the headteacher, a student-led club has also started where youngsters can focus their efforts on increasing recycling throughout the school.

The 60 pupils in year five and six have studied various environmental issues throughout the term, which culminated in an end of term performance.

Sarah Wust, year six teacher, said the play, Plastic Pirates, enabled youngsters to learn about important issues.

Change

"Year six began work in the spring term on the coast and through the children's own enquiries it led them towards plastic pollution," she said.

"The performance is about a band of pirates pillaging for plastic and sea creatures sending them a message to change their ways."

Advertising

Performing to residents from Chillcott Gardens and Madeley Rest Rooms as well as members of St Michael's Church on Tuesday, pupils yesterday delivered the message to parents.

"As well as some fantastic singing, dancing and acting, it's delivered a really important environmental message and the audiences we've performed to have said it's made them think carefully about their plastic usage," she added.

"The fact that this has been completely student-led has had a real impact on the school and we're already looking at ways in which we can make further changes in time for the start of next year."