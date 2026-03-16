Man, 49, who assaulted person in Shrewsbury is ordered to pay compensation
A man has been ordered to pay compensation after assaulting a person in Shrewsbury.
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Published
Huw Taylor, aged 49, assaulted a man in the county town on September 1 last year.
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