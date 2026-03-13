Fresh police appeal over sexual assault on Telford pupil walking to school

The incident took place in Woodside earlier this month - on Monday, March 2.

At the time police were called to Wellsfield following a report that a man had attempted to pull a student’s trousers down - and then attempted to take her bag while she was walking to school.

Police carried out an immediate search of the area and a 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Police said he has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers said they are now appealing to the public for information.

Detective Sergeant Malik from the Public Protection Unit said: “We recognise the concern this incident raised locally. Our immediate response from patrol officers meant a man was swiftly arrested.

“As part of ongoing enquiries, we are appealing for information from people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

“If you were driving in Woodside between 7.30am and 10am on 2 March and have dashcam footage of a man, described as white and wearing grey clothing with some orange features, walking around the area - please get in contact with us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone else who might have information to help with our investigation.”

Please email osman.malik@westmercia.police.uk or sarah.forster@westmercia.police.uk to report information.