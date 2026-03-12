Petition to strip Crufts 2026 'Best in Show' winner of title after 'previous animal cruelty conviction' exposed racks up 15,000 signatures in 24 hours

Lee Cox, handler of four-year-old Clumber spaniel, Bruin, from Somerset, came out on top over 18,000 dogs and their handlers from around the world to claim the show’s top honour at Birmingham's NEC on Sunday (March 7).

However, his win has sparked outrage online after reports revealed Cox was convicted of animal cruelty offences more than 20 years ago.

Winner of Best in Show and Gundog group Clumber Spaniel named Bruin with owner and handler Lee Cox

In 2001, Lee Cox and Roger Stone were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a retired stud dog and given a three year discharge with conditions and also told to pay £5,000 costs towards the prosecution.

A court heard how an inspector had found animals in 'shocking condition' at Kaston Kennels at Mark, Somerset - with some animals left bald, scabby and filthy. They were not banned from keeping animals.

Over the weekend, Cox was handed a replica trophy and £200 in cash for his dog Bruin winning the Best in Show in the 2026 competition. It is the first time a Clumber spaniel has won best in show since 1991. The spaniel was chosen by judge Tamas Jakkel, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

The win sparked outrage online, with some demanding he be stripped of the title. Now, a woman named Kylie-Jo Cope has launched a Change.org petition to urge the Royal Kennel Club to overturn the win - which has racked up more than 15,700 signatures since it appeared online 24 hours ago.

In the description, Kylie said: "As a dog owner, I cannot accept that anyone with a proven history of animal cruelty could be allowed to stand on Crufts’ biggest stage and be celebrated.

"Crufts is meant to represent the very highest standards of animal welfare, responsible ownership, and respect for dogs. That is exactly why this matters — and why so many people feel shocked and deeply upset at the idea that someone with previous animal cruelty convictions could hold a Crufts title."

In the comments, one supporter said: "This guy should never be allowed to keep an animal, Crufts should be ashamed to allow this dollop to show any dogs. "

Another added: "For someone whose been cruel to animals to win Crufts is a disgrace."

Following the crimes being exposed, Royal Kennel Club defended Cox's win, stating that his record has been 'unblemished' since the incident and that he is making a 'significant positive contribution to the world of dogs'.

The full statement from a Royal Kennel Club spokesperson said: "We can confirm that in 2001, Mr Lee Cox, winner of the Crufts 2026 Best in Show award, was involved in a court case relating to a Cocker Spaniel who had a chronic ear infection. The Court issued a conditional discharge. Convictions involving animal welfare are always reviewed by the Royal Kennel Club and due reflection will be given to the way the courts treat such convictions.

"In this case an appropriate sanction was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification. This was an isolated incident 25 years ago. Mr Cox has had an unblemished record in the 25 years since this incident, making a significant positive contribution to the world of dogs.”

They have been contacted by the Express & Star for an updated comment regarding the petition.