Bridgnorth van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit gets banned

A van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit near his home in Bridgnorth has been disqualified from driving.

By Nick Humphreys
Ashley Owen, aged 39, drove a Vauxhall Vivaro on Morfe Road on October 28 this year.

A breath test found Owen had 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than double the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg per 100ml.