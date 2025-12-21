Bridgnorth van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit gets banned
A van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit near his home in Bridgnorth has been disqualified from driving.
Ashley Owen, aged 39, drove a Vauxhall Vivaro on Morfe Road on October 28 this year.
A breath test found Owen had 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than double the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg per 100ml.