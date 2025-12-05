Long road ban and unpaid work for Shrewsbury drink driver, 37, who was more than double the limit in a Skoda
A drink driver who was more than twice the limit while driving a Skoda in Shrewsbury has been banned from the road.
Andrew Flann, aged 37, drove a Skoda Fabia on Mount Pleasant Road, Harlescott on November 11 this year.
