Andrew McNab, aged 40, was arrested by police in Telford after he damaged a car bonnet before going round threatening random people and shouting: “Where’s Wally? Where’s Wally? Where’s f***ing Wally?”

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how McNab, a prolific offender with 74 convictions for 174 offences on his record, dented the bonnet of a man’s Nissan Qashqai in Stafford Street, St Georges at around 3.15pm on October 2 this year.

Police were called and McNab was found making threats to people and the odd “Where’s Wally” shouts in an “erratic” episode of behaviour.

McNab was arrested and taken to Telford’s Malinsgate police headquarters, but complained to officers that he was “in pain” from the collision with the car.

Officers took McNab to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where he was kept in the police van rather than into the A&E waiting area, due to his “aggressive” behaviour. An officer booked him in for triage.

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Later on, a policeman escorted McNab to the toilet in the hospital, but when they returned to the van, McNab “violently” pushed the door and made a run for it.