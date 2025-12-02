'Ranting' Telford man who used racist slur against woman in rap video live-streamed on Facebook gets jailed
A man who referred to a woman with a racial slur in a rap video he live-streamed on Facebook has been jailed.
Ellis Neal, aged 23, uploaded the social media “rant” after he was arrested on suspicion of a criminal offence.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Neal has previous convictions for possession of drugs with intent to supply and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and that he was out on licence when he committed this offence.
He has since been recalled to prison.
Neal was arrested by police on February 17, 2022.