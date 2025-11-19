North Shropshire farmer overturned vehicle with telehandler in debt row - and secured £30k of credit illegally

Andrew Huxley, 54, of Fenns Lane, Whixall, near Whitchurch, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing in relation to two separate crimes.

The court heard the first related to a dispute with other farmers at his own property, over his failure to pay for items.

The incident involved Huxley tipping over their Mitsubishi pickup truck using a telehandler.

The second related to Huxley securing goods worth more than £30,000 on credit - without telling the companies he had bankruptcy restriction order (BRO).

Huxley had pleaded guilty to one charge of damaging property and six counts of being bankrupt obtaining credit.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said that the first incident had taken place in April 2020.

A farmer had driven to Huxley's farm with another man, and two women, after he had not paid for beet and straw he had received from them.

The passenger opened the gate to the yard and the vehicle was driven in.

Ms Proctor said that as the vehicle entered the yard Huxley's wife had approached, angry about the speed it was going, saying it almost knocked her over.

She was said to have hit a window on the car, with one of the visitors pulling her away.

The incident led to Huxley getting into a telehandler vehicle and using it to scoop underneath the Mitsubishi, tipping it over.