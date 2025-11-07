'Class A drugs drive devastation and destruction through people's lives': Judge's message to county lines dealer as he jails him for more than three years

Benjamin Golding of Judith Butts Gardens, Shrewsbury was spotted by keen-eyed officers with a known drug user down an alleyway in Monkmoor Road on August 8 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was searched, where police found three wraps of what later was confirmed to be heroin.

The court heard that Golding was arrested before officers then visited the defendant's home address at the time, a minute's walk from the alleyway, which he shared with his partner and three children.

There, officers found £500 in cash, 44 wraps of cocaine and another 36 wraps of heroin, along with two mobile phones.