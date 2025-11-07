Benjamin Pugh, denied wounding Joshua Hathway, on October 5 2024 at the Groe, in Builth Wells, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

The 35 year-old of Park Road elected a trial at the crown court.

At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Friday, Pugh again denied wounding Mr Hathaway and the matter was set down for a trial.

The court heard the alleged incident happened during a rugby game, there was an altercation between the two players who were on opposing teams and Pugh is alleged to have punched Mr Hathway in the face.

Prosecuting, Ms Alycia Carpanini said the alleged injuries included a split to the complainant’s lip and it is likely he lost consciousness

His Honour Judge Paul Hobson adjourned the case for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on June 17 2026.

Pugh remains on conditional bail until that date, the condition being not to contact in any way Joshua Hathaway.