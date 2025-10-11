Car stolen from Shifnal property after break-in - two people seen fleeing scene

West Mercia Police has launched a witness appeal after a property on Springhill in Shifnal was broken into at around 1am on Thursday (October 9).

Officers say an unknown number of people broke into the property and took two sets of car keys.

One car, a Seat, was subsequently stolen. Another vehicle, an Audi, was fortunately fitted with an immobiliser, preventing it from being driven away.

Officers say two sets of car keys were taken during the burglary, with one vehicle stolen from the property. Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The stolen Seat was later found abandoned a short distance away in Greenfields Crescent, where two individuals were seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

"If you live in the area and have any information, CCTV, Ring doorbell footage, or witnessed anything suspicious around that time, please get in touch."

Those with information are asked to email DC Georgina Barnes at georgina.barnes@westmercia.police.uk.