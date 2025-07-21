Telford man jailed for 12 weeks after admitting 'numerous' shoplifting offences

Jason Martin was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to several charges of theft from stores and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). A police spokesperson said the most recent offence was committed on Friday (July 18).

A CBO is a court order designed to address persistent and serious anti-social behaviour by individuals who have also committed criminal offences.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Jason Martin, 38, of no fixed address, Telford, was charged with numerous offences of theft from store and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"Martin was remanded in custody and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 19.

"Martin pleaded guilty to all charges. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison."