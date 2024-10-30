Telford cheese thief ordered to go to drugs rehab
A thief who stole cheese and coffee in a spate of five thefts in a week has been ordered to go to rehab.
Robert Wilson, aged 33, targeted Savers in New Street, Wellington, B&M in Market Street, Telford, and One Stop stores in Telford.
Between October 14 and 20 this year he stole £216.25 worth of items including 20 Febreze refresher refills, three jars of Douwe Egberts coffee, three blocks of Cathedral City cheese, washing detergent and fabric conditioner.