Telford cheese thief ordered to go to drugs rehab

Robert Wilson, aged 33, targeted Savers in New Street, Wellington, B&M in Market Street, Telford, and One Stop stores in Telford.

Between October 14 and 20 this year he stole £216.25 worth of items including 20 Febreze refresher refills, three jars of Douwe Egberts coffee, three blocks of Cathedral City cheese, washing detergent and fabric conditioner.