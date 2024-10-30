Shrewsbury rapist, 82, facing jail after being found guilty of abuse in the 1980s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Hughes is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of five counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16 at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The charges relate to historic sexual abuse which took place at an address in Shrewsbury between January 1981 and December 1984.

The jury, who deliberated for around three hours, found Hughes not guilty of two further counts of rape.

Defence barrister Kevin Jones said that Hughes accepts the "inevitability" of what his sentence will be, and asked Judge Anthony Lowe to adjourn the sentence to a later date as there are "practicality issues" in terms of Hughes's health.

He said Hughes, of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, has not been able to walk up and down stairs for two to three years, so would not be able to go from the dock down to the cells at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Judge Lowe said: "I will allow him bail to put his affairs in order. I think that's the appropriate thing to do, notwithstanding the offences, with a defendant of his age."

The judge adjourned the sentencing to November 22, though it may be moved to Birmingham Crown Court so a lift can be used to transport Hughes to and from the dock.

"The sentence is inevitable," Judge Lowe told Hughes, alluding to the jail term that is expected to be passed.

"You will be told whether you have to come here or go to Birmingham."

After Hughes left the courtroom, Judge Lowe told the jury: "I don't think any case is easy for a jury, but some cases are more difficult.

"No matter how much we tell you to put emotion to one side, the consequences of your decision are going to weigh heavily.

"You leave with my heartfelt thanks."