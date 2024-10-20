Market Drayton man jailed for threatening co-worker with a carving knife in town centre pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kevin Birch of Raven Court, Stafford Street had been in the Royal British Legion in the town drinking when he spotted a co-worker at a table at around 11pm, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Friday.

Prosecuting Birch, Mr Aaron Lyn-kew said the victim was at a birthday party in the club when he approached the defendant.

“He knew him from work,” he said. “There had been issues between them in the workplace.”

He said the victim had tried to speak to the defendant to clear the air but Birch became “agitated” and he punched his co-worker three times.