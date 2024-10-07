Shrewsbury shoplifter ordered to pay compensation after stealing Matalan clothes
A shoplifter who stole clothes from Matalan and washing tablets from B&M Bargains has been ordered to pay compensation.
Ashley Kitson, aged 32, lifted clothing worth £120 from Matalan at Harlescott Retail Park in Brixton Way, Shrewsbury on August 22.
He followed that up with thefts of laundry items worth a total of £125 from the nearby B&M Bargains store in Brixton Way on September 23 and 25.
Kitson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.
Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered him to pay £173 in compensation.
No order for prosecution costs was made but Kitson was told to pay a £114 victim surcharge.