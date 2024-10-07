Shrewsbury shoplifter ordered to pay compensation after stealing Matalan clothes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ashley Kitson, aged 32, lifted clothing worth £120 from Matalan at Harlescott Retail Park in Brixton Way, Shrewsbury on August 22.

He followed that up with thefts of laundry items worth a total of £125 from the nearby B&M Bargains store in Brixton Way on September 23 and 25.

Kitson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered him to pay £173 in compensation.

No order for prosecution costs was made but Kitson was told to pay a £114 victim surcharge.