Shrewsbury shoplifter ordered to pay compensation after stealing Matalan clothes

A shoplifter who stole clothes from Matalan and washing tablets from B&M Bargains has been ordered to pay compensation.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Ashley Kitson, aged 32, lifted clothing worth £120 from Matalan at Harlescott Retail Park in Brixton Way, Shrewsbury on August 22.

He followed that up with thefts of laundry items worth a total of £125 from the nearby B&M Bargains store in Brixton Way on September 23 and 25.

Kitson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered him to pay £173 in compensation.

No order for prosecution costs was made but Kitson was told to pay a £114 victim surcharge.

