Danger driver admits seriously injuring trio in Telford crash

Djay Marques, aged 25, crashed an Audi RS6 on the B4373 Parkway, Madeley, Telford on November 26 last year.

The collision left three people, a woman and two men, with serious injuries.

Marques, of Carlesbrooke Road, Wednesbury, West Midlands, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jas Mann, mitigating, asked Judge John Butterfield KC to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report.

The judge yielded to his suggestion, setting a sentencing date of November 15 this year.

Marques was granted bail and was disqualified from driving in the interim.