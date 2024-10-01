Shrewsbury man, 26, caught with stash of child sex abuse pictures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Scott Davies, aged 26, collected 38 indecent images over the course of three months in 2022. He was caught in Shrewsbury.

Among the stash were 18 category A images - depicted the most serious and depraved kind of child sex abuse. He also had eight category B images and 12 category C images.

Davies, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Magistrates bailed Davies to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.

In the meantime, he must have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and sign on at his local police station every day.