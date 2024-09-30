Man followed terrified teenager off bus in Telford and hit him twice in the face

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The couple had been harassing two women on the bus before they took exception to the teenager and accused him of taking photos of them and their children, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

It happened on a busy bus heading through Telford on December 11 last year.

Prosecutor Katie Price read a written statement from the teenage victim about his experience aloud to the court on Wednesday.

"A couple with two children were harassing two women with dogs. [The couple] were arguing and being aggressive.

"[The women] asked the bus driver to open the door to get off and get out of this embarrassing situation."

He said that after they had got off, the couple turned their attention to the teenager. The woman came to sit behind him and accused him of taking photos of their family, which he denied.