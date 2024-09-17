Serial Telford thief jailed yet again after being caught on the roof of Wellington Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shane Chick of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery was today sentenced to 14 days in prison for burglary.

Chick was arrested in the early hours of Monday after police were called to Wellington Market following a report of a break-in.

An eyewitness reported that Chick had taken to the roof of the Victorian market and nearby buildings, and photographs from the scene showed police officers climbing a ladder to access the roof.

Chick was charged on Monday with a non-dwelling burglary, and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 in costs as well as a victim surcharge of £154.

Chick has already been to jail four times this year for thieving.

He burgled Wrekin College in April and May, stealing swords, a laptop and a till tray containing £30.

Chick also burgled Savers in Wellington on May 6, stealing a charity box, fragrances and other stock worth a combined £3,000.

He committed four thefts from a One Stop store in Telford, lifting laundry products, coffee and meat worth a combined £160.50, and one theft from Tesco in which he stole confectionery worth £40.

Most recently, Chick was jailed for 18 days in July, and ordered to pay a total of £3,280.50 in compensation.