Removal man stole £45,000 clock and mirror set from family his firm was helping to move

Slawomir Dobraszkiewicz, aged 34, of The Nettlefolds, Hadley, in Telford, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft at a house in Cumbers, near Hamner, on the border between Shropshire and Wales near Whitchurch, on October 13, 2023.

When he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday he also admitted a charge of possessing cannabis at his home in April.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said the property was rented out to tenants who were moving out at the beginning of October. On September 9, the removal company Dobraszkiewicz was working for removed items from the property. The company was not named in court.

But on September 11 the tenants returned to find Dobraszkiewicz's car on the drive and it "drove away at speed".

The incident was reported to police.

It was later found that the property had been broken into on October 18 and an expensive clock had been taken.