Telford and Wrekin Council issues scam warning after residents receive fake 'Parking Penalty Charge Notice' text messages

The borough council says residents have received scam messages claiming to be from the authority advising them to pay Parking Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) via a link sent to them.

Residents have been reminded that the council will never send a text message asking you to pay a PCN, and asked to not make any payment or provide bank details.

The council says: "PCNs are issued on the spot by Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers or by post with details provided by the DVLA."

Those who have received a message are being told to delete it, and if you believe you have been a victim of the scam, then to report the matter to Action Fraud.

Scam websites can also be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre and texts can be forwarded to 7726.

Contact Action Fraud via: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 0300 123 2040.