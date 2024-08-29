Jail warning for man who sent 'offensive' Facebook messages to ex via friend
A man who sent 'offensive and threatening messages' to a friend of his ex who passed them on to her faces the prospect of going to jail, a court heard.
By David Tooley
Rhys David Wills, aged 31, of Langley Crescent, Dawley, in Telford, sent messages via Facebook saying that his ex was 'going to get a good kicking' and that her children would be better 'taken off her'.
Wills, who appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, also told the friend: "I will stop being bored when I strangle the b****."
He asked her to pass the messages on and she did, the court heard.