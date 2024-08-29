Jail warning for man who sent 'offensive' Facebook messages to ex via friend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhys David Wills, aged 31, of Langley Crescent, Dawley, in Telford, sent messages via Facebook saying that his ex was 'going to get a good kicking' and that her children would be better 'taken off her'.

Wills, who appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, also told the friend: "I will stop being bored when I strangle the b****."

He asked her to pass the messages on and she did, the court heard.