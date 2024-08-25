Man who came to the UK 'in the back of a lorry' caught looking after Telford cannabis grow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The case is the latest in the town, where police have tracked down a number of people operating as 'gardeners' – essentially looking after a crop of the drug for dealers further up the chain.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Marin Hysa, 33, was discovered when police raided a property in Haybridge Avenue, in Hadley, on July 18.

Officers had arrived at the house at 7.37am and Hysa was seen running away from the rear of the home.

He was arrested and inside the house police found it had been converted to grow cannabis – with special lights and hydroponic equipment.

Two upstairs rooms housed 44 and 49 adult plants respectively, while another room was found to contain 128 baby plants.

In an interview following his arrest the only question answered by Hysa was how long he had been at the property – he told officers he'd been there for a week.