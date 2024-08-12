Shropshire activists in silent protest for jailed Just Stop Oil protest on the M25

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kris Welch and Jamie Russell were among those protesting for Just Stop Oil in Hereford against the sentences - including a four-year term handed to 22-year-old Cressie Gethin from the town.

She was one of five prosecuted for causing disruption on the M25 back in 2022.

Others jailed in July were Roger Hallam, 57, from Wales, Daniel Shaw, 38, from Northampton, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, 34, from Derby and Louise Lancaster, 58, from Cambridge. All five were found guilty of conspiracy to cause public nuisance and jailed for four years, with the exception of Hallam, who was given a five-year prison term.

The vigil was part of a national day of action across the UK, which saw ordinary people sit silently holding placards outside crown courts and government buildings in London, Swansea, Derby, Northampton, Cambridge, and Derby.

Kris Welch, a retired special needs teacher, who joined the vigil outside Hereford Justice Centre said: "I am here to support Cressie Gethin from Hereford who is serving four years in prison for taking part in a Zoom call about causing a non-violent traffic jam.

"The aim of that action was to publicise the continuing expansion of fossil fuels by our government which the world’s scientists say will lead to mass deaths, crop failure, and profound suffering.

"I am shocked by the judge’s refusal to hear all the evidence and also by the severity of the sentences.

"Recently an EastEnders actor who slashed a woman’s face was spared jail. Meanwhile a rioter who punched a police officer was given a three year sentence.

"The disparity shows that the legal system is not fit for purpose. Instead of jailing peaceful protesters like Cressie Gethin, we should be imprisoning the fossil fuel executives and billionaires who are destroying our children’s futures."

Shropshire's Kris Welch and Jamie Russell were among those protesting for Just Stop Oil activists who were jailed

The five jailed protestors have become known as "The Whole Truth Five" after the judge at their trial controversially blocked them from talking about their motivations and the climate crisis.

The harsh sentences caused public outcry and prompted 1,200 of the UK’s leading legal and cultural figures to write to the Attorney General about what was branded "one of the greatest injustices in a British court in modern history".

Jamie Russell, a children’s author from Shrewsbury who joined the Hereford vigil, said: "I’m doing this because I believe the legal system is punishing the wrong people.

"Our society often lets those in power lie with impunity, but the truth – the whole truth – matters.

"Judge Christopher Hehir may want to keep the climate crisis out of his courtroom, but that won’t stop it being an urgent threat to life and health.

"We have recently seen what happens when the rule of law breaks down on our city streets. That kind of civil unrest will only increase as climate breakdown accelerates. The state needs to stop shooting the messenger and get on with tackling this existential crisis."