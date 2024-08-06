Businessman whose shop kept selling illegal vapes after it was raided is hit with huge court bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Showkumar Jeyaratnum, 37, pleaded guilty to five offences when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mike Davies, prosecuting on behalf of Shropshire Council, told the court that the defendant, who lives in Crewe, owns several shops in Shropshire.

They include 'Threshers' on Shoplatch in Shrewsbury, Londis in Worthen, and Oswestry Convenience Store.

The 'Threshers' store has been at the centre of a previous dispute with the national Threshers firm, which says the Shrewsbury shop has been using its name illegally.

Mr Davies said the Shoplatch store had been raided by Shropshire Council officers in 2022, with officers seizing a number of vapes – found to contain significantly more liquid than the 2ml limit set by the government.

The illegal vapes can provide more than 4,000 'puffs' before running out, compared to around 600 puffs from legal devices.

The court heard that the council had decided to take no action and had instead given Mr Jeyaratnum advice that he should not be selling that type of vape.