Former rugby international gets long ban from the road after being triple drink drive limit

Mike Phillips crashed into a fence in Newbridge-on-Wye and drove off, when confronted by members of the public. Officers monitored his Audi’s movements and caught him at Llanwrtyd Wells at around 6pm on Sunday, July 7.

The 41-year-old former scrum half ,who now lives in Dubai, was unsteady on his feet, smelt of intoxicants, spoke slowly and had dilated pupils before a roadside test proved positive.

Further tests at Brecon Police Station showed he had 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes. Phillips, whose full name is William Mike Phillips, pleaded guilty to the offence at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said police received a call relating to a road traffic collision near the New Inn pub at 6pm involving an Audi A4.

He said members of the public at the scene recognised Phillips and one tried to speak to him when he stopped after crashing into the fence. They also called the police.