Banned driver who went on rescue mission for his disabled partner gets ban extended

Daniel Cheetham-Taylor, of Colliery Road, in Chirk, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi Q2 on the B5070 in Chirk while he was on his way to Oswestry on April 26.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that Cheetham-Taylor was stopped after driving at 40mph, in excess of the speed limit at 10pm. He had been under a driving ban until February 26, 2026. He did not face a speeding charge in court.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said Cheetham-Taylor had five previous convictions for eight offences including drug driving and having no insurance.