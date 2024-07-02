Shrewsbury man appears in court charged with strangulation, animal cruelty and possessing cocaine
A 49-year-old man has appeared in court charged with strangling a person and causing unnecessary suffering to a Pomeranian dog in Shrewsbury.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Richard Forbes of Chatford Drive, in Shrewsbury, gave no indication of his plea when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday.
Forbes has been charged with intentional strangulation, causing unnecessary suffering to a Pomeranian dog, possessing a quantity of cocaine, and of failing to provide a specimen of breath.