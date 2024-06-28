Aleksejs Korsaks was found by police during a raid on a property at Mansell Road in Wellington on March 17 last year.

The 53-year-old defendant appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence today, after previously admitting one count of being concerned in the production of a class B drug.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, explained that Korsaks had been discovered at the house with around 120 cannabis plants.

The court was told that the potential crop amounted to up to 10kg, and could be worth £100,800 on the street.