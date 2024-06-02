Woman charged with Telford shoplifting offences at same store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rebecca Hitchin, 42, is set to appear in court this summer after being charged with three counts of theft from shops.

Police say Hitchin, from Burford, Brookside, was charged with the offences following three incidents in May.

The three incidents reportedly took place at the Brookside Supermarket and Post Office on Burford, on May 28, 29 and 31.

Hitchen is due to appear before Magistrates Court on August 20.