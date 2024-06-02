'Very foolish' lorry owner left shotgun and ammunition in cab until police found them

Police found the shotgun in Darren Foxley’s lorry after executing a search warrant at his home on March 31 this year.

Foxley, 59, admitted one charge of possessing a shotgun without a certificate, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said a search warrant was carried out at Bailey Bungalow in Aberedw, near Builth Wells, and while no gun was found inside the home, a search of a DAF lorry discovered a Webley and Scott .410 shotgun behind the driver’s seat.

The court heard slaughterman Foxley had previously held a shotgun licence, but he had not held one since his old one expired in 2007.