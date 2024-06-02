Teen who revved engine of dad's car after 'drinking all day' given huge points penalty

Dylan Vellacott, 19, admitted being in charge of a Vauxhall Astra near his home while unfit to drive through drink on December 19 2023, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22.

The 19 year-old of Trefonnen Avenue then got out of the car and went to a nearby hotel.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said police were told about Vellacott getting into his father’s car without a licence and possibly being drunk.