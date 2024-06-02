Teen who revved engine of dad's car after 'drinking all day' given huge points penalty
A teenager who sat in his dad’s vehicle while drunk and revved the engine, has been fined and had points put on his licence.
Dylan Vellacott, 19, admitted being in charge of a Vauxhall Astra near his home while unfit to drive through drink on December 19 2023, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22.
The 19 year-old of Trefonnen Avenue then got out of the car and went to a nearby hotel.
Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said police were told about Vellacott getting into his father’s car without a licence and possibly being drunk.