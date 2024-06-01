Telford man assaulted woman twice and made threatening phone call

Tafari Clarcher, aged 22, attacked the victim in Telford on April 20 and May 5 this year, and made the threatening call on May 3.

Clarcher, of Sunningdale, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two charges of assault by beating and one of sending an offensive message.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on June 18 this year.