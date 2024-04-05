Fresh photo released of 'highly dangerous' Telford paedophile gang leader as detective lauds victim for her 'strength and courage'

West Mercia Police have released a fresh mugshot of child rapist and sex trafficker Mubarek Ali after he today pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

The case against him started as a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week, but Ali ended up pleading guilty to two counts of rape, one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of indecent assault.

The court was told how the 40-year-old had carried out the crimes between 2004 and 2008 against a girl who was 14 at the time.

Detective Sergeant Cindi Lee, said: “This case is harrowing and shocking and Ali caused what is likely to be lifelong trauma to the victim, and even though I welcome this verdict, no verdict can ever bring justice for the survivor or their family.

“Ali is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young girls, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against them.

"Reporting crimes like these can take a lot of courage, and I would like to commend the victim in this case on the immense strength she showed in coming forward to police, and throughout the court process."

Ali, of Portland Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and two of indecent assault, which will now lie on file.

He is already serving time in prison for other sex offences, and will remain in custody until his sentence on Monday, May 20.

In 2012 Ali was given a 14-year prison sentence following an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Telford, known as Operation Chalice.

You can report cases of rape or sexual assault via West Mercia Police's website here. Always call 999 in an emergency.