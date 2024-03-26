Back behind bars: Telford shoplifter who was released early caught stealing from Tesco again

Shane Chick, aged 36, was handed a 14-week jail term on February 23 this year after a spate of thefts from Tesco stores in Telford early this year in which he stole £293 worth of items.

But he was out of prison and stealing from Tesco again last Tuesday, March 19 - less than four weeks after he was last sentenced.

Chick, of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to another count of theft.

This time, magistrates handed him a two-week jail sentence and ordered him to pay £80 in compensation.

No further orders for prosecution costs were made.